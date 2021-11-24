Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases Shares of 122,387 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.