Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

