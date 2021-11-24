Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 415 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $263.08. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

