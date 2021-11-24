Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 650 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

