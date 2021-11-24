Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,568 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.45. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,005. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $230.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

