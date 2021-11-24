Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBW opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

