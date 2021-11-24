Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading Up 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 197,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 925% from the average daily volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSX. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.