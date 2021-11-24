Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,158 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52.

