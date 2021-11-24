Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 6,744 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

