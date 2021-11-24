Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

