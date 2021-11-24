Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

