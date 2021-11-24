Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $356.15 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.