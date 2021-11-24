Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $12.62 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average of $265.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

