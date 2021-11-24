Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

