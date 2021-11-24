Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 522 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

