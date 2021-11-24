Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 826 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.0% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 31.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

