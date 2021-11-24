Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $228.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.