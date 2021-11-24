Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,910.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,849.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,666.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

