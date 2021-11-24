Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 933 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

