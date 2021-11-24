Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 41,905 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

