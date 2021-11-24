Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

