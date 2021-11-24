Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $808,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.