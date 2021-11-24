Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

