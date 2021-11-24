Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

EFX stock opened at $282.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $292.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

