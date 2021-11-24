Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

