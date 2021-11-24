Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

