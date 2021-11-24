Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

