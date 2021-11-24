Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

