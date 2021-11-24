Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

