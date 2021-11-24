BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8721 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Shares of BWLLY remained flat at $$5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BW LPG in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.