Bytom (BTM) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $84.13 million and $24.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.00378809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,613,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,808,169 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.