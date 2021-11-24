C J Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 5,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,115. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

