C J Advisory Inc. Has $16.14 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000.

VV stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.19. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.07 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

