C J Advisory Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

