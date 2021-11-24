C J Advisory Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. 122,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

