C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in C3.ai stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

