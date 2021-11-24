Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading Up 0.2%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.71. 15,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 84,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000.

