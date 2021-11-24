Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 12,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 129,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,283,000.

