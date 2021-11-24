CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

