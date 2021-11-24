Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.13

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $16.59. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 188,350 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.