Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.13

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $16.59. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 188,350 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.