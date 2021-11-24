Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.05. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 77,742 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.11.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,626,299.41. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.