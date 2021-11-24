Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

About Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.