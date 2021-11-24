California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 59,896 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

