California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 29,154 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.