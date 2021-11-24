California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 3,062 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

