California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IDT worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDT by 112.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

