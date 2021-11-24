California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 188,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

RNA stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

