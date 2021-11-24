California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of First Bancshares worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

