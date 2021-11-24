California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 364.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Mission Produce worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

