California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

